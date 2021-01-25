Close

PICS: Dublin restaurant 777 shares first look at gorgeous new beer garden

By Sarah Finnan

January 25, 2021 at 10:46am

777 has shared a sneak peek at their new outdoor area and it has us buzzing for one of their frozen margaritas in the sun. 

Hinting that they had something major in the works a couple of weeks ago, the team first teased details of the new outdoor space back in December. Sharing a very cryptic post to their Instagram story, it didn't give much away simply stating that Afuera - a new outdoor dining and drinking area - would be "coming soon".

Still remaining fairly tight-lipped on the nitty-gritty insider info, they did just share a photo of the new space and it was definitely worth the wait. Heartening us on with a few words of encouragement, the team captioned the pic:

"If we winter this one out, we can summer outside at #Afuera #777."

Not quite how Seamus Heaney put it but we'll allow room for creative licence.

Where exactly is it? All will be revealed very soon.

Dreams of this colourful little haven should help keep us going until restrictions ease and they're able to welcome us inside for reals... whenever that may be. In the meantime, they're offering click & collect so you can still enjoy their famous Mexican grub from the comfort of your own home.

Header image via Instagram/777 Dublin

READ NEXT: Dublin pub leaving up Christmas decorations until the end of lockdown

