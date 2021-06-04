PICS: First look at "Grafton Street's only beer garden" which will open on Monday

By James Fenton

June 4, 2021 at 11:32am

If a stroll down Grafton Street has you working up a thirst this summer, the Porterhouse has got you covered.

The Nassau Street branch of the Porterhouse has unveiled its new beer garden, which is located on Adam Court, between 6-7 Grafton Street.

With a capacity of up to 60 people, the new beer garden will welcome customers on Monday, June 7 in line with the reopening of outdoor hospitality.

The venue will operate on a first come, first served walk-in basis, with tables for two, three, four and six available, adhering to Covid-19 restrictions.

All of the Porterhouse favourites will be available on tap as well as a food menu featuring a selection of burgers, pizzas, nachos, wings and more.

Remember, if you are looking to avail of outdoor hospitality from Monday on, to adhere to public health guidelines. It's been tough for Dublin pubs over the past year and we can't wait to see them again.

 

