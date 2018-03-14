Dublin

PICS: South Dublin Residents Warned About Risk Of Flooding After Burst Bank At River Dodder

One road is already closed following the incident.

Road Closed

South Dublin residents have been warned about the potential of flooding after the River Dodder burst its banks on Wednesday evening.

Dublin Fire Brigade are currently at Orwell Road in Rathgar to assess the scene of the burst banks and the road has since been closed according to AA Roadwatch. 

Alternative arrangements are in place for those who were planning on travelling that route. 

Labour Senator Kevin Humphreys said in a tweet that many residents had informed him about the flooding and confirmed that Dublin City Council had closed the river's floodgates to prevent any further flooding on Wednesday night. 

The severity of the flooding was caught on camera by two Twitter users.

