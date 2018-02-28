Dublin

PICS: The Phoenix Park Turned Into A Giant Snowy Playground Today

There were great scenes as huge crowds gathered to mess about in the white stuff...

Screen Shot 2018 02 28 At 16 32 46

With so many people off work and school due to the snow today, it was only a matter time before everyone got their gear on and headed out for some wintry craic.

And where better for Dubliners to gather than the Phoenix Park which the setting for some great scenes earlier today as people posted their antics in the snow online.

Were you among the crowds in the park today? Be sure to send us on your snaps!

Michael D woke up to a grand sight this morning...

While people came from everywhere with their sledding gear in tow...

A post shared by Andy Buttner (@andybuttner) on

A post shared by pauldilleen (@pauldilleen) on

Great fun being had all round...

And it seems the wintry conditions are here to stay...

Which gives you plenty of time to match this impressive effort...

A post shared by Charlie Moon (@chamoon11) on

And it's not just humans out having the craic...

Have you any gas snow pic or videos? Send them into us on Facebook or direct to eadaoin@lovin.com please for a chance to be featured on site!

READ NEXT: WATCH: People Are Skiing On Dublin Streets Right Now And It's Comedy Gold

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
PICS: The Phoenix Park Turned Into A Giant Snowy Playground Today
PICS: The Phoenix Park Turned Into A Giant Snowy Playground Today
Luas Has Released An Update On Its Services For Tomorrow
Luas Has Released An Update On Its Services For Tomorrow
WATCH: A Massive "Drunken Snow Fight" Took Place Outside Coppers Last Night
WATCH: A Massive "Drunken Snow Fight" Took Place Outside Coppers Last Night
WATCH: People Are Skiing On Dublin Streets Right Now And It's Comedy Gold
WATCH: People Are Skiing On Dublin Streets Right Now And It's Comedy Gold
Dublin Bus Has Cancelled All Services For Tomorrow
Dublin Bus Has Cancelled All Services For Tomorrow
PIC: Have You Spotted This Massive "Free Gaff" Mural In Dublin?
PIC: Have You Spotted This Massive "Free Gaff" Mural In Dublin?
Dublin's Newest Lotto Millionaires Have Came Forward
Dublin's Newest Lotto Millionaires Have Came Forward
A Massive Northside V Southside Snowball Fight Has Been Arranged For Tomorrow
A Massive Northside V Southside Snowball Fight Has Been Arranged For Tomorrow
Dublin Bus 'Monitoring The Situation' As Storm Emma Threatens Travel Chaos
Dublin Bus 'Monitoring The Situation' As Storm Emma Threatens Travel Chaos
Seven Places To Get A Warming Bowl Of Ramen In Dublin This Winter
Seven Places To Get A Warming Bowl Of Ramen In Dublin This Winter
Leinster Winners Of Massive €7m Lotto Win Have Been Revealed
Leinster Winners Of Massive €7m Lotto Win Have Been Revealed
Finally - It's Going To Become Easier To Get A Taxi In The Capital
Finally - It's Going To Become Easier To Get A Taxi In The Capital
Dublin Bus Releases An Update About Its Services For Today
News

Dublin Bus Releases An Update About Its Services For Today
A Musical About Coppers Is Coming To Dublin - And It Looks Hilarious
What's On

A Musical About Coppers Is Coming To Dublin - And It Looks Hilarious
Luas Has Released An Update On Its Services For Tomorrow
Dublin

Luas Has Released An Update On Its Services For Tomorrow
WATCH: A Massive "Drunken Snow Fight" Took Place Outside Coppers Last Night
Dublin

WATCH: A Massive "Drunken Snow Fight" Took Place Outside Coppers Last Night

Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma
News

Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma
Motorists Urged To Keep Sleeping Bags And Food In Cars As Ireland Braces For Onslaught Of Snow
News

Motorists Urged To Keep Sleeping Bags And Food In Cars As Ireland Braces For Onslaught Of Snow
A Massive Northside V Southside Snowball Fight Has Been Arranged For Tomorrow
Dublin

A Massive Northside V Southside Snowball Fight Has Been Arranged For Tomorrow
A Father Ted Festival Is Coming To Dublin At The End Of March
Entertainment

A Father Ted Festival Is Coming To Dublin At The End Of March

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin