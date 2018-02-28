PICS: The Phoenix Park Turned Into A Giant Snowy Playground Today

There were great scenes as huge crowds gathered to mess about in the white stuff...

With so many people off work and school due to the snow today, it was only a matter time before everyone got their gear on and headed out for some wintry craic.

And where better for Dubliners to gather than the Phoenix Park which the setting for some great scenes earlier today as people posted their antics in the snow online.

Were you among the crowds in the park today? Be sure to send us on your snaps!

Michael D woke up to a grand sight this morning...

A post shared by Adam Mills (@adamthomasmills) on Feb 28, 2018 at 7:19am PST

While people came from everywhere with their sledding gear in tow...

A post shared by Andy Buttner (@andybuttner) on Feb 28, 2018 at 7:58am PST

A post shared by pauldilleen (@pauldilleen) on Feb 28, 2018 at 8:06am PST

Great fun being had all round...

A post shared by Bruno Gabriel 🎥🎬 (@brunogabbriel) on Feb 28, 2018 at 8:11am PST

A post shared by Aisling Pierce (@ash_pierce22) on Feb 28, 2018 at 6:27am PST

And it seems the wintry conditions are here to stay...

A post shared by Caoimhne (@unpronounceablequinn) on Feb 28, 2018 at 6:11am PST

Which gives you plenty of time to match this impressive effort...

A post shared by Charlie Moon (@chamoon11) on Feb 28, 2018 at 5:38am PST

And it's not just humans out having the craic...

It's all happening in the #PhoenixPark, here's a woman walking her ferret in the #sneachta pic.twitter.com/yzIJhGOhI5 — Ciarán Cuffe (@CiaranCuffe) February 28, 2018

Have you any gas snow pic or videos? Send them into us on Facebook or direct to eadaoin@lovin.com please for a chance to be featured on site!

READ NEXT: WATCH: People Are Skiing On Dublin Streets Right Now And It's Comedy Gold

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here