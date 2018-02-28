PICS: The Phoenix Park Turned Into A Giant Snowy Playground Today
There were great scenes as huge crowds gathered to mess about in the white stuff...
With so many people off work and school due to the snow today, it was only a matter time before everyone got their gear on and headed out for some wintry craic.
And where better for Dubliners to gather than the Phoenix Park which the setting for some great scenes earlier today as people posted their antics in the snow online.
Michael D woke up to a grand sight this morning...
While people came from everywhere with their sledding gear in tow...
Great fun being had all round...
And it seems the wintry conditions are here to stay...
Which gives you plenty of time to match this impressive effort...
And it's not just humans out having the craic...
It's all happening in the #PhoenixPark, here's a woman walking her ferret in the #sneachta pic.twitter.com/yzIJhGOhI5— Ciarán Cuffe (@CiaranCuffe) February 28, 2018
