PICS: There Are Thousands Of People Marching To Repeal The Eighth In Dublin Right Now

Today, International Women's Day, saw the Cabinet approve the bill that will allow for the holding of a Referendum on the Eighth Amendment.

Health Minister Simon Harris announced the news outside Government Buildings and it's quite appropriate that it also coincides with thousands of people marching to get their voices heard on repealing the eighth amendment around the country this evening. 

Judging by these pictures and videos taken in Dublin city centre, people have come out in their droves to support the campaign. O'Connell Street and part of the quays were shut down to traffic as crowds made their way to Custom House, arriving just before 7pm. 

