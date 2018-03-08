PICS: There Are Thousands Of People Marching To Repeal The Eighth In Dublin Right Now
Quite a turnout...
Today, International Women's Day, saw the Cabinet approve the bill that will allow for the holding of a Referendum on the Eighth Amendment.
Health Minister Simon Harris announced the news outside Government Buildings and it's quite appropriate that it also coincides with thousands of people marching to get their voices heard on repealing the eighth amendment around the country this evening.
Judging by these pictures and videos taken in Dublin city centre, people have come out in their droves to support the campaign. O'Connell Street and part of the quays were shut down to traffic as crowds made their way to Custom House, arriving just before 7pm.
If you were there and took and videos or pics be sure to send them our way!
International Women's Day March ✊ #VotesForRepeal #IWD2018 #RepealThe8th #UCDForChoice— Guilherme Carlos (@gtcarlos_) March 8, 2018
🎥 from a friend pic.twitter.com/k74erjoMko
You know @rtenews be like ‘7 people marched today in #Dublin to #repealthe8th’ pic.twitter.com/mybZEGCSde— Amy Smyth (@AmybSmyth) March 8, 2018
‘Abortion is a personal decision, not a legal debate’ #RepealThe8th #VotesForRepeal #IWD2018 pic.twitter.com/G9d5TRRteZ— Abortion Rights IE (@freesafelegal) March 8, 2018
Huge crowd here for a Thursday evening #VotesForRepeal #repealthe8th pic.twitter.com/efO4QeM5zd— South Kildare For Repeal (@SK4Repeal) March 8, 2018
Great #InternationalWomansDay March here in Dublin! @DBNRepeal @pb4p @DublinBayN_PBP #repealthe8th pic.twitter.com/HSdjjDQZo4— Cllr. John Lyons (@JohnLyonsPBPA) March 8, 2018
Well done to all protesting in the march for choice #RepealThe8th #TheirBodyTheirChoice pic.twitter.com/QTvArsnH4a— Keith (@NerdyKeith) March 8, 2018
Out with @greenparty_ie marching to give women their bodily autonomy #repealthe8th #IWD2018 @unapower #dubw pic.twitter.com/eDo2MDdQQF— Cllr.RodericO'Gorman (@rodericogorman) March 8, 2018
.@UCDFORCHOICE Marching to #repealthe8th on O'Connell Street today. pic.twitter.com/kOb39RI87m— Aditya Labhe (@adi_mera_naam) March 8, 2018
Some signs. #repealthe8th pic.twitter.com/1tySffw1O4— Neasa Hourigan (@neasa_neasa) March 8, 2018
Still coming strong as we head into the gloaming... #RepealThe8th #VotesForRepeal #IWD2018 pic.twitter.com/vBBs1WVOaT— Abortion Rights IE (@freesafelegal) March 8, 2018
#votesforrepeal #marchforrepeal #repealthe8th pic.twitter.com/65g1YNnsGx— Chandrika N.M. (@chandrikanm) March 8, 2018
On the steps of the Custom house, waiting to start the speeches, but the crowds keep coming #iwd2018 #votesforrepeal #internationalwomensday pic.twitter.com/bJZBi5sVFv— Womenscouncilireland (@NWCI) March 8, 2018
(header pic: @NWCI on Twitter)
