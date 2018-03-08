PICS: There Are Thousands Of People Marching To Repeal The Eighth In Dublin Right Now

Today, International Women's Day, saw the Cabinet approve the bill that will allow for the holding of a Referendum on the Eighth Amendment.

Health Minister Simon Harris announced the news outside Government Buildings and it's quite appropriate that it also coincides with thousands of people marching to get their voices heard on repealing the eighth amendment around the country this evening.

Judging by these pictures and videos taken in Dublin city centre, people have come out in their droves to support the campaign. O'Connell Street and part of the quays were shut down to traffic as crowds made their way to Custom House, arriving just before 7pm.

If you were there and took and videos or pics be sure to send them our way!

Huge crowd here for a Thursday evening #VotesForRepeal #repealthe8th pic.twitter.com/efO4QeM5zd — South Kildare For Repeal (@SK4Repeal) March 8, 2018

Well done to all protesting in the march for choice #RepealThe8th #TheirBodyTheirChoice pic.twitter.com/QTvArsnH4a — Keith (@NerdyKeith) March 8, 2018

On the steps of the Custom house, waiting to start the speeches, but the crowds keep coming #iwd2018 #votesforrepeal #internationalwomensday pic.twitter.com/bJZBi5sVFv — Womenscouncilireland (@NWCI) March 8, 2018

(header pic: @NWCI on Twitter)