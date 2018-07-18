Dublin

PICS: There's Something Very Strange Happening In Dublin Right Now

Have you noticed people in futuristic jumpsuits around the city?

Screen Shot 2018 07 18 At 09 38 29

Did you spot this on your commute this morning?

Social Media went into meltdown earlier this morning when a group of VR-wearing, futuristic looking folk started popping up all over Dublin.

Sml 1

#SOCIALMEDIALIVE trended as commuters took to social media looking for explanations as to why there's folk in pink jumpsuits with the words "Social Media, What's Next" emblazoned on their jumpsuits.

Well, we have the answer - it's actually all part of the official launch of Social Media Live, a new festival that will showcase the latest technologies that are changing social media in the RDS on October 25th, 2018.

A post shared by Niamh Devitt (@devniamh) on

Sml 2

The festival will gather world-renowned experts and influencers working at the cutting edge of social media to present their insights, their knowledge, their predictions and their fears about the radical changes coming across social media.

Speaking about the launch of Social Media Live, Dave Smyth, Group CEO of Cogs & Marvel, said:

“Social Media Live is a festival of everything that’s brand new, that’s cutting edge, and that’s exciting the people who are shaping the future of Social Media. Our speakers’ presentations will focus on their most current experience of how Social Media is changing right now and where they see it transitioning to.

"The day will provide attendees with multiple opportunities to get face to face with our global experts to ask the questions that matter to them, so they can continue to be the best-informed professionals in social media.”

Sml 3

The one-day event will focus on tensions affecting how social media is used and will be used. What real news media are doing to fight back against fake news, and why satirists are increasingly seen as reliable sources of truth in the news.

How Facebook’s move into broadcasting football will change second screen viewing and significantly increase the data available to advertisers about who is watching what and where they are watching it. How marketers, influencers, and media are using new technologies in exciting and engaging new ways.

Want to get involved? Early bird tickets for Social Media Live are now on sale at a cost of €280 and can be purchased here.

Sml 4
Megan Cassidy

Written By

Megan Cassidy

Editor at Lovin Media Group. Lives in Dublin. (Dies in Dublin on Sundays.) Undiscovered influencer. Email megan@lovin.com

