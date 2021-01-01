PICS: This photo of an eerily quiet Temple Bar is testament to the difference a year can make

2020 may be over but things are far from 'normal' and this photo of an eerily quiet Temple Bar is testament to the difference a year can make.

Months have passed since Temple Bar was last at its former glory but seeing the place completely devoid of people still comes as a shock to some.

One of the most-visited parts of Dublin city, it's particularly busy on occasions such as New Year's Eve when pubs in the area would usually be overflowing with people out celebrating. However, a return to 'full-scale' level 5 lockdown meant that this year was vastly different from other years though - making this photo of an empty Temple Bar all the more poignant.

Shared online by Twitter user Louise Byrne, the photo shows Temple Bar's famous cobblestones completely devoid of people. Describing it as "a sobering, almost eerie sight", several commented that it's "crazy" to see the place so quiet.

Temple Bar, Dublin.



New Years Eve, 2020. pic.twitter.com/I55pfSDirO — Louise Byrne News (@LouiseByrneNews) December 31, 2020

Not to sound *too* Irish but that’s a bit mad altogether https://t.co/dZHhT5Ybi0 — Sean Kelly (@virtualstatman) January 1, 2021

#NewYearsEve2020. The bells of Christchurch are eerily silent and the crowds that normally throng through Dublin’s Temple Bar are conspicuous by their absence. Happy New Year... Here’s to better things in 2021 😘 https://t.co/3ATBPKDgiX — Totally Dublin (@totallydublin) December 31, 2020

I love this bar. I can’t wait to go back when all of Temple Bar is full of life and fun and Guinness. https://t.co/JipNEUh108 — Kasey ✨ (@kasedm) January 1, 2021

Saying a not-so-fond farewell to 2020, many wished for better things to come with many Twitter users listing a trip to Temple Bar amongst the things they can't wait to do again. Here's hoping NYE 2021 will look vastly different.

Header image via Twitter/Louise Byrne