Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

PICS: This photo of an eerily quiet Temple Bar is testament to the difference a year can make

By Sarah Finnan

January 1, 2021 at 10:54am

Share:

2020 may be over but things are far from 'normal' and this photo of an eerily quiet Temple Bar is testament to the difference a year can make. 

Months have passed since Temple Bar was last at its former glory but seeing the place completely devoid of people still comes as a shock to some.

One of the most-visited parts of Dublin city, it's particularly busy on occasions such as New Year's Eve when pubs in the area would usually be overflowing with people out celebrating. However, a return to 'full-scale' level 5 lockdown meant that this year was vastly different from other years though - making this photo of an empty Temple Bar all the more poignant.

Shared online by Twitter user Louise Byrne, the photo shows Temple Bar's famous cobblestones completely devoid of people. Describing it as "a sobering, almost eerie sight", several commented that it's "crazy" to see the place so quiet.

Saying a not-so-fond farewell to 2020, many wished for better things to come with many Twitter users listing a trip to Temple Bar amongst the things they can't wait to do again. Here's hoping NYE 2021 will look vastly different.

Header image via Twitter/Louise Byrne

READ NEXT: Good News Story: Young Dublin lad special ‘Thank You’ to neighbours

Share:

Latest articles

CMO outlines measures needed to end Level 5 

Laura Whitmore shares beautiful unseen photo from her wedding to Iain Stirling 

Lovin Games Weekly - Xbox have launched their January sales

Good News Story: Young Dublin lad special 'Thank You' to neighbours

You may also love

Good News Story: Young Dublin lad special 'Thank You' to neighbours

These are Lovin Dublin's most-liked Instagram posts of 2020!

Michelin-starred Dublin restaurant to launch "virtual experience" in January

Dublin drive-thru coffee shop now serving espresso martinis

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.