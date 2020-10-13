Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

PICS: This photo of Bród without Síoda has sent us right back to heartbreak city again

By Sarah Finnan

October 13, 2020 at 9:54am

Share:

It's been almost a month since news first broke that one of Michael D's beloved pooches had passed away, but four weeks on and we're still not ok. One of two beautiful Bernese Mountain Dogs, Síoda passed away after a short illness - leaving many concerned as to how President Higgins and her best pal Bród would fare without her.

Showing Michael D that he was not alone in his grief, tributes poured in for 'Saint Síoda' following the announcement with one Limerick youngster even penning a heartfelt letter to the Áras to express his sympathy and thank Miggeldy for being "a great President".

Took us a while to get over that one, but just as we were starting to feel ok again, the first photo of Bród sans Síoda was shared online and it's heartbreak city all over again. Captured by local man Stephen O'Donoghue, the photo was taken on a recent walk through the Phoenix Park. Later posting it on Twitter, Stephen said that he snapped the pic as his dog and Bród "stared lovingly at each other across the fencing".

The best boy in all the land.

Header image via Twitter/Stephen O'Donoghue

READ NEXT: You can get a free Bread 41 pastry with your coffee this week – here’s where

Share:

Latest articles

'Don't be afraid or embarrassed' - Dublin fishmonger vows to help anyone who's struggling

Calling all plant parents - there's an indoor plant pop-up happening this week 

Dozens of primary schools have applied to be selected for new 'school zone' works

This Dublin pub has just opened a new 'hay shed' outdoor dining area 

You may also love

'Don't be afraid or embarrassed' - Dublin fishmonger vows to help anyone who's struggling

Calling all plant parents - there's an indoor plant pop-up happening this week 

This Dublin pub has just opened a new 'hay shed' outdoor dining area 

11 autumnal eats to try this week

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.