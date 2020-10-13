PICS: This photo of Bród without Síoda has sent us right back to heartbreak city again

It's been almost a month since news first broke that one of Michael D's beloved pooches had passed away, but four weeks on and we're still not ok. One of two beautiful Bernese Mountain Dogs, Síoda passed away after a short illness - leaving many concerned as to how President Higgins and her best pal Bród would fare without her.

Showing Michael D that he was not alone in his grief, tributes poured in for 'Saint Síoda' following the announcement with one Limerick youngster even penning a heartfelt letter to the Áras to express his sympathy and thank Miggeldy for being "a great President".

Took us a while to get over that one, but just as we were starting to feel ok again, the first photo of Bród sans Síoda was shared online and it's heartbreak city all over again. Captured by local man Stephen O'Donoghue, the photo was taken on a recent walk through the Phoenix Park. Later posting it on Twitter, Stephen said that he snapped the pic as his dog and Bród "stared lovingly at each other across the fencing".

The best boy in all the land.

Header image via Twitter/Stephen O'Donoghue