PICS: Thousands Gather For ‘Raise The Roof’ Demonstration In Dublin

The Raise The Roof rally is taking place in Dublin today with the aim of drawing attention to the current housing crisis.

Demonstrators gathered at Parnell Square around 1pm before marching down O’Connell Street towards O’Connell Bridge, down the quays and back towards the GPO.

Homeless people, politicians and community groups are expected to address the crowds and call on the Government to declare homelessness as a national emergency.

We are at the #RaiseTheRoof housing demonstration as feet hit the street to demand an end to governement indifference towards the housing and homelessness emergency. We finish outside the GPO with speeches and musical performances so please join us!#RaiseTheRoof #HomesforAll pic.twitter.com/FoOMoX9F2Y — ICHHDUBLIN (@ICHHDUBLIN) May 18, 2019

At the #RaiseTheRoof rally in Dublin today. Thousands out to support the homeless and to protest against the crisis created and continued by FG and FF.#HomesforAll pic.twitter.com/ujHj6MxarI — Enda Fanning (@EFFanning) May 18, 2019

Deadly shot of the grassroots bloc at today's #RaiseTheRoof march, huge grá to everyone there! Great to see affected-led community groups fighting together in solidarity. Some are using today as a pre-election photo op; this bloc is made up of ppl engaged in struggle year-round pic.twitter.com/EOPDoZkMX3 — Eoin O'Falafel 🇵🇸 (@Eoin_OF) May 18, 2019