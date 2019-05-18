د . إAEDSRر . س

PICS: Thousands Gather For ‘Raise The Roof’ Demonstration In Dublin

The Raise The Roof rally is taking place in Dublin today with the aim of drawing attention to the current housing crisis.

Demonstrators gathered at Parnell Square around 1pm before marching down O’Connell Street towards O’Connell Bridge, down the quays and back towards the GPO.

Homeless people, politicians and community groups are expected to address the crowds and call on the Government to declare homelessness as a national emergency.

