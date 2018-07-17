Dublin

Plans For Dublin's First Hard Rock Hotel Have Been Announced

It's hoped that it will open in 2020...

Shutterstock 365115113

Plans have been announced for Dublin's first Hard Rock hotel, RTÉ reports.

Hard Rock International, in collaboration with Irish hospitality group Tifco, hopes to open the 120-room hotel in 2020 with a location on Lord Edward Street opposite City Hall.

Screen Shot 2018 07 17 At 10 45 02

The hotel would be comprised of the current site of the Parliament Hotel, and the adjacent Fashion House Building.

Hard Rock International already has hotels in a number of global locations including Las Vegas, Singapore and Tenerife. The new Dublin location would also include a bar.

hard rock hotel Dublin plans lord edward street
Dublin

