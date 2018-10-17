Dublin

Plans For The New College Green Pedestrian Plaza Have Been Refused

That's the end of that...

Screen Shot 2018 10 17 At 11 03 35

Dublin City Council's plans to transform College Green into a pedestrian plaza have been refused by An Bórd Pleanála, the Irish Independent reports.

It looked for a time that the face of Dublin City Centre would change forever but it appears that things are going to stay the same, for now at least. The permission has been refused due to traffic concerns and the impact moving traffic from Dame Street would have on bus services.

Another issue was how footpaths on the quays would cope with pedestrian capacity if re-routed bus routes bring extra services to the banks of the Liffey.

An Bórd Pleanála said:

"The proposed development would give rise to significant adverse impacts on pedestrians and on bus transport within the city centre and would, therefore, be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area."

READ NEXT: Dublin Residents Are Being Warned Over This 'Sellotape Trick' Used To Check If Your House Is Empty

Have you listened to this week's episode of Before Brunch? Subscribe here

College Green pedestrian plaza bord pleanala refused
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
Plans For The New College Green Pedestrian Plaza Have Been Refused
Plans For The New College Green Pedestrian Plaza Have Been Refused
EXCLUSIVE: First Look At Dublin's Newest Theatre Bar Wild Duck
EXCLUSIVE: First Look At Dublin's Newest Theatre Bar Wild Duck
All Four Of Ireland's 'Best Nightclubs' Are In Dublin According To Hospitality Awards
All Four Of Ireland's 'Best Nightclubs' Are In Dublin According To Hospitality Awards
PIC: Dublin Shop Charging Ridiculous Amount For Salad And A Coffee
PIC: Dublin Shop Charging Ridiculous Amount For Salad And A Coffee
Holy Shitake... Zozimus' New Menu Looks Absolutely Delish
Holy Shitake... Zozimus' New Menu Looks Absolutely Delish
Dublin Temperatures Are Set To Plummet This Week But There's A Big Change On The Way
Dublin Temperatures Are Set To Plummet This Week But There's A Big Change On The Way
Bison Has Opened A Brand New Restaurant Space And BBQ Fans Will Love The New Menu
Bison Has Opened A Brand New Restaurant Space And BBQ Fans Will Love The New Menu
PICS: More Crazy Krispy Kreme Scenes As Crowds Queue In The Rain For Doughnuts
PICS: More Crazy Krispy Kreme Scenes As Crowds Queue In The Rain For Doughnuts
13 Hard Truths You Discover When You Live In Dublin
13 Hard Truths You Discover When You Live In Dublin
PICS: These 'Presidential Pumpkins' In Dublin Are Absolute Works Of Art
PICS: These 'Presidential Pumpkins' In Dublin Are Absolute Works Of Art
These Are The 10 Best Gin Cocktails In Dublin Right Now
These Are The 10 Best Gin Cocktails In Dublin Right Now
WATCH: Phibsboro Is Looking Very Well In These New Plans Which Were Unveiled Today
WATCH: Phibsboro Is Looking Very Well In These New Plans Which Were Unveiled Today
All Four Of Ireland's 'Best Nightclubs' Are In Dublin According To Hospitality Awards
Dublin

All Four Of Ireland's 'Best Nightclubs' Are In Dublin According To Hospitality Awards
Mark Your Diaries - The Toastie Festival Is Coming Back To Bray Next Month
Food and Drink

Mark Your Diaries - The Toastie Festival Is Coming Back To Bray Next Month
DCU Society Suspended After 'Inappropriate Behaviour' At EGM
News

DCU Society Suspended After 'Inappropriate Behaviour' At EGM
Ryan Tubridy Snuck A 'Banned Product' Into The London Late Late Show
Entertainment

Ryan Tubridy Snuck A 'Banned Product' Into The London Late Late Show

PICS: The Price Of The Chicken Fillet Roll At DCU Is Actually Scandalous
What's On

PICS: The Price Of The Chicken Fillet Roll At DCU Is Actually Scandalous
PICS: More Crazy Krispy Kreme Scenes As Crowds Queue In The Rain For Doughnuts
Dublin

PICS: More Crazy Krispy Kreme Scenes As Crowds Queue In The Rain For Doughnuts
There's An Exclusive Irish Music Event Happening This Week At The Globe
Sponsored

There's An Exclusive Irish Music Event Happening This Week At The Globe
Met Éireann Issues Three New Warnings As "Risk To Life And Property" Statement Made
News

Met Éireann Issues Three New Warnings As "Risk To Life And Property" Statement Made

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group