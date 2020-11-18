Close

Popular Ethiopian supper club launching new home delivery service this weekend service

By Sarah Finnan

November 18, 2020 at 11:14am

Gursha's Ethiopian supper club has been top of my must-try list for a while now but between one thing and another (Covid, I'm looking at you...) I haven't managed to make it out there yet.

First popping up on the scene last summer, Gursha has been getting rave reviews since then with their popular Ethiopian supper club usually booking out well in advance. To be found out in Phibsboro (one of the world's coolest neighbourhoods, don't ya know?!), make sure they're on your radar for when things get back to 'normal' as rumour has it their food is damn good.

A highly sought-after little spot, I'm definitely not alone in wanting to visit and thankfully, the team are one step closer to ensuring all Dubliners can enjoy their food.

Launching their own home delivery service this weekend, all of the signature Gursha menu items will be available for delivery within a 3km radius with Gursha website soon to follow too.

Header image via Instagram/Gursha

