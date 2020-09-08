Close

Popular fried chicken restaurant shares 'gentle reminder' to customers

By Sarah Finnan

September 8, 2020 at 12:58pm

Arguably the best place to get your KFC fix (and by KFC, I mean Korean fried chicken) in Dublin, Chimac on Aungier Street serves up of the most flavoursome grub this side of Korea.

Inspired by the city's fried chicken obsession, Chimac has been bringing a taste of Seoul to the heart of Dublin since they opened last year. One of locals' top choices for authentic Korean food, they even have fried tofu options to keep the veggies happy.

Taking to Twitter to share a 'gentle reminder' to customers, they've asked visitors to remember one vital accessory when visiting. Yep, you guessed it -  a face mask/covering. Here's what they had to say:

'A gentle reminder to everyone planning on popping in this week - pretty please wear a mask or face covering at all times when you’re not seated at your table. Our staff wear masks to protect you so we‘d really appreciate if you’d do the same for us!'

Sharing Wearing is caring.

Also home to the humble 4-in-1 burger, this is the place to go when you want something unbelievably carby to fill your belly. House curry sauce, pickled chillis, crunchy daikon, crisped rice, house pickles and their signature twice-fried, free-range chicken - the definition of comfort food. Seriously photogenic too.

 

Now open Tuesdays from 4pm, they have €5 frosé to celebrate. It would be rude not to call in... just remember your mask.

Header image via Instagram/Chimac Dublin

