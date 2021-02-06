Popular George's Street dairy shop to open second branch this week

Yes, folks, the time has almost come for Toons Bridge to grace us with another of their gorge dairy shops. And I. Am. BUZZING.

Famous for their cheesy delights, their George's Street branch is also home to one of Dublin's best cheese toasties. Perfect for a grab-and-go lunch when you're absolutely starving and couldn't possibly face whipping something up yourself. As for their selection of olives? Dreamy.

Announcing that they'd be expanding their Dublin offering yet again, the confirmed that Toons Bridge number two would be opening very soon. How soon, says you? The details were a little hazy for a while there, but thankfully the team has since cleared things up - confirming that we can expect them up and running from this Wednesday.

Also revealing the location of lucky dairy shop numero dos (Spanish degree coming in handy right there), they took to Instagram to reveal all, writing:

"Just in case you haven't guessed the location of #2 We're moving into @the_good_food_store space on Serpentine Avenue!

"We've already joined forces with The Good Food Store on Georges Street to great success and we're so excited to do the same at Serpentine Avenue."

Opening for the first time this Wednesday, the new dairy shop will be in business from 8am to 6pm Monday to Saturday and 9am to 5pm on Sundays.

Cheese lovers rejoice.

Header image via Instagram/Toons Bridge