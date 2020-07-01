Pot Bellied Pig has announced its permanent closure

Pot Bellied Pig in Rathmines has announced that it will be closing permanently after four years in business.

A popular brunch spot among those living in the Dublin 6 area, Pot Bellied Pig announced the sad news on Instagram this morning. An image was shared with the words 'due to the cosy nature of our café, opening safely and viably is now not an option so alas, we must go. The accompanying post reads: 'I thought the hardest thing I’d done in life was open a business but now I know the hardest thing is closing one.

'This has easily been the most difficult decision I have ever made, and it’s broken my heart to put the shutter down on this amazingly vibrant, beautiful hub that has been built over the last four years.

'The people that have walked through this door, staff, customers and our amazing suppliers have made this place what it is. The memories are endless, and I’ll cherish them. Unfortunately, not being able to fully open and not being able to hold our infamous events are what have now led to this closure.

'I could write an essay and cry a river, but I won’t. Because there are too many good times to remember and you guys have been the most amazing supporters of my little pink and green dream! Thank you always for that. Lema and all of the PBP team past and present.'

The below image was attached to the Pot Bellied Pig's post this morning...

A sad day for Rathmines and the Dublin food scene as a whole.

(header image: @potbelliedpigD6)