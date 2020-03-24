Powerful video of Dublin's empty streets highlights importance of social distancing

The bars are closed, the restaurants are closed and most non-essential shops are closed so the message is clear - stay at home!

A powerful video has highlighted how empty the streets of Dublin are at dawn and they should be similarly quiet throughout the day and night as social distancing continues to be encouraged in a bid to halt the spread of Covid-19.

For some weekend exercise, social media personality Guinness Advisor took a sunrise stroll through Dublin's empty streets in the hope of highlighting the importance of following public health guidelines now so that we can all return to normality as soon as possible.

He explained: "Ive always loved Irish pubs and hospitality. I wanted to show how strange it is for that aspect of our lives to have been halted completely and remind people that the more we stick to social distancing, the quicker we can get back to busy streets and packed pubs - the way it should be. Beir bua agus beannacht."

In the eerie and powerful video, which was directed by Elijah Egan, we get to see some of Dublin's most iconic pubs with the doors firmly locked and some of the prettiest streets in the capital with not a sinner on them.

If we keep it this way, then we will all be doing our bit for the greater good.