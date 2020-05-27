President Higgins sent the most lovely letter to Philip Walsh for his birthday

Philip Walsh is a busy man recently, having received thousands of birthday cards for his birthday which took place on Saturday.

With the help of Robbie Keane, Philip Walsh was inundated with well-wishes after initially hoping to get 100 letters for his 27th birthday. He ended up with over 7,000 cards at the last count with presents and jerseys coming in from all over the world including former Liverpool star Robbie Fowler.

While Philip will be chuffed with all the correspondence, not many will top this letter that was sent to him by President Michael D Higgins. It says: 'Dear Philip, I have heard with great pleasure that you will celebrate your 27th birthday on Saturday May 23 2020.

'While birthdays are celebrated a little differently this year, and that people we wish were with us cannot be there, but just remember that they are always with you in your heart.

Sabina and I send our warmest good wishes and we hope that you will enjoy a very special birthday celebration on Saturday. Take care.'

It's been a difficult time for Philip because his dad passed away a few weeks ago and his mam is currently undergoing chemotherapy. This whole story just shows how great the Irish are at rallying around each other when times are tough.

The letter from Michael D Higgins and all the other lovely gifts are sure to be cherished by Philip and his family for years to come.