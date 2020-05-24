Pygmalion reopening next week for pizza and pygtails

Popular cocktail spot Pygmalion has announced its grand reopening next week.

Everyone's favourite cocktail haunt has revealed that they'll be reopening next week and it will be business as usual... kind of. Reopening for a collection and delivery service, both Pygmalion and sister restaurant Little Pyg will be back up and running - offering pizzas and their signature pygtails to go.

Making the big announcement on Instagram, the team wrote:

"From Friday May 29th Pygmalion & Little Pyg will be operating a collection and delivery service 7 days a week, your favourite Michelin guide pizzas will be TWO for the price of ONE and Pygtails will be available via Deliveroo or collection (those collecting in person will receive a 10% discount) and ALL profits will go to providing vital PPE equipment to St James' Hospital for the month of May & June!"

All the usuals will be on offer including The Zombi, Flat White Martini and Tequila My Tie and you can opt to supersize your order to get more bang for your buck. All profits will go to providing vital PPE equipment to St James' Hospital for the months of May and June so if there was ever a reason to treat yourself to a cheeky drink, I reckon this is it.

That'll do Pyg, that'll do.

(Header image courtesy of @pygmaliondublin)

