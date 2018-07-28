News Dublin

The Irish Aviation Authority Advises That 11 RAF Jets Will Fly Over Dublin Tonight

The IAA has warned that there will be loud noise

The Irish Aviation Authority has warned Dublin residents to expect loud noise this evening as 11 world-famous RAF Red Arrow jets make their way across the city.

The jets will carry out a 'fly past' over the river Liffey at around 7:50pm this evening (Saturday, July 28) and the IAA's notice mentions there will be an "audible signature" during the flights.

The jets will take part in the Bray Air Show this weekend.

Peter Kearney, Chief Executive of the Irish Aviation Authority said:

“We’ve a long history of supporting aviation activities that help promote the aviation industry so we are very proud to support the Foynes Air show and the Bray Air Display. We are delighted to welcome the Red Arrows to Ireland as part of the Aviation Ireland weekend.”

The Red Arrows are famed for their impressive stunts and are based at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire, eastern England.



