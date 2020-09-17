Rathmines café assures customers they’ll be back soon

The Rathmines coffee scene has been a little lacking these past few months, with locals really noticing the absence of popular local hotspot Two Fifty Square. Closed for renovations, they've kept news of their reopening very much on the DL. Until now...

While regulars have been busy checking their insta for updates, the team has kept things very hush-hush so far. Sharing a 'we'll be back soon' post at the end of August, all they said was that they're 'working hard to make some awesome changes' to their Rathmines café. Of that we have no doubt, but when will we get to see said changes is the real question?

We may not have an exact date just yet but staff have given us a ballpark answer which is definitely better than nothing. Updating customers on their progress, here's what they had to say about their return:

'Some of you have noticed our Rathmines location has been closed since lockdown.

We’d been planning on renovating our flagship for quite sometime and saw the pandemic as the most opportune moment to get it done.

Our van will be parked up outside quite a lot over the next two weeks as we put the finishing touches in place. It’s very close to being finished and we can’t wait to welcome you all back with a bang and a flat white.'

Let's meet back here in two weeks time and hope all has gone to plan. Deal? In the meantime, call into their Terenure location or grab a cuppa from Project Black (their small sister café in Ranelagh) to tide you over.

Header image via Instagram/Two Fifty Square

