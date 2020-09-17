Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Rathmines café assures customers they’ll be back soon

By Sarah Finnan

September 17, 2020 at 11:38am

Share:

The Rathmines coffee scene has been a little lacking these past few months, with locals really noticing the absence of popular local hotspot Two Fifty Square. Closed for renovations, they've kept news of their reopening very much on the DL. Until now...

While regulars have been busy checking their insta for updates, the team has kept things very hush-hush so far. Sharing a 'we'll be back soon' post at the end of August, all they said was that they're 'working hard to make some awesome changes' to their Rathmines café. Of that we have no doubt, but when will we get to see said changes is the real question?

We may not have an exact date just yet but staff have given us a ballpark answer which is definitely better than nothing.  Updating customers on their progress, here's what they had to say about their return:

'Some of you have noticed our Rathmines location has been closed since lockdown.
We’d been planning on renovating our flagship for quite sometime and saw the pandemic as the most opportune moment to get it done.

Our van will be parked up outside quite a lot over the next two weeks as we put the finishing touches in place. It’s very close to being finished and we can’t wait to welcome you all back with a bang and a flat white.'

Let's meet back here in two weeks time and hope all has gone to plan. Deal? In the meantime, call into their Terenure location or grab a cuppa from Project Black (their small sister café in Ranelagh) to tide you over.

Header image via Instagram/Two Fifty Square 

READ NEXT: Local restaurant records 42 cancellations in light of new Dublin restrictions

Share:

Latest articles

Local restaurant records 42 cancellations in light of new Dublin restrictions

Harry Potter to Spider-Man: A round-up of all the new PS5 game trailers

NPHET is meeting today to discuss additional restrictions for Dublin

Lovin Games Weekly - PlayStation 5 prices and release dates finally announced

You may also love

Local restaurant records 42 cancellations in light of new Dublin restrictions

NPHET is meeting today to discuss additional restrictions for Dublin

DTwo is reopening this week under a new name

Plans approved for improvement works on Francis Street 

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.