Report today suggests that Coppers will remain closed until 2021

Copper Face Jacks looks set to keep its doors closed until 2021 due to social distancing concerns, according to an article published today.

A report in the Irish Mail on Sunday suggests that Copper Face Jacks owner Cathal Jackson has resigned himself to keeping the doors of the iconic Harcourt Street nightspot closed until 2021.

With social distancing expected to remain in place in some capacity for the foreseeable future, it seems the rules will be too difficult to enforce at the venue.

The Mail quotes a source as saying: 'Coppers is the exact opposite to social distancing. The club holds upwards of a thousand people and it would be a physical impossibility to keep people apart and the whole ethos of Coppers and what people love about it is how packed it is Monday to Sunday. He (Jackson) just sees it as entirely unworkable.'

So, what does everyone do on Saturday night then? 🤔 Asking for a mate. — Copper Face Jacks (@CopperFaceJacks) March 14, 2020

Coppers was one of the first bars to confirm it would close due to coronavirus concerns when it issued a statement on March 12 saying 'Following advice from the Irish Government in relation to the cancellation of public gatherings of 100 people or more, we believe it is in the best interests of our valued customers and staff that we close until March 29.'

That date has long since past and the latest government restrictions are due to expire on May 5. However, they are likely to be extended in some form, with mass gatherings of 5,000 people or more already banned until the end of August at least.

