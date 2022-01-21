REVIEW: Spending the night with the Beckett Locke

The next generation of staycations? Arguably, yes...

Why make a reservation?

Within a few seconds of walking from the 3Arena, just across the river from the Bord Gais Energy Theatre, and right in the middle of Dublin's financial district, there are numerous reasons you might choose to stay at the Beckett Locke.

Set the scene

Locke Living have set up two new locations in Dublin - the other being Zanzibar Locke, in the more directly tourist destination, facing Temple Bar - with Beckett Locke smack in the middle of a series of new developments in the Dublin Financial District.

The aparthotel is designed to cater for multiple potential uses, but upon arriving, you'll be universally greeted by a warm, modern entrance, which feeds back to the ground floor, the beating hub of the building. The open space area features a central dining room and connected bar, a breakfast and coffee counter supplied by North Seven, and relaxed seating areas equally suited for catch-up drinks or post-meeting analysis.

It is then you'll notice the small areas branching away from the hub, including a very moodily-lit room (that will make for a great late bar once things get back to normal), a decent-sized gym, large meeting rooms and access to the external terrace.

The rooms

Across the seven floors, the rooms available will be matched to suit your needs for the day(s) and night(s). The studio room we stayed in had a magnificent view towards the Liffey and the ever-changing landscape in the area. The bedroom features a large, comfortable bed with the necessary storage space, while the living room has a couch lined up to the large TV, a seating area and fully decked out kitchen, along with large fridge and dishwasher, should you need to use them during a longer stay.

The bathroom has a large walk-in shower, and the entire apartment feels very modern, all touch screen temperature adjusters and exposed concrete walls.

Food & drink

The coffee and breakfast service in the morning has a great variety of goods, including an exception sausage and bacon bap, but there are plenty of healthier options on the menu, too.

The bar is fully stocked, with an impressive availability of cocktails, including a concoction the waiter informed me was a pear and almond old fashioned whiskey sour, which was absolutely chef's kiss.

The dining area had a great selection of high-end mains, including steak, huge burgers, mac & cheese and truffle fries. Instead of trying to remake the wheel, they've gone with a number of classics and honed them into their best possible versions.

For those wanting to make the most of their kitchens, there are plenty of convenience stores and takeaways within a 60 seconds walk from the doors of the hotel.

The service

The staff are incredibly helpful and informative, with 24/7 access to the reception via a WhatsApp number provided on the TV screen in your room, in lieu of a phone in the room, which definitely feeds into the ultra-modern vibe at work here.

Where is it?

A hop away from the 3Arena, you can get the Red Line Luas right to the end, with the Beckett Locke perhaps 30 seconds walk away from the terminus.

Prices from?

At the time of writing, prices for began at €110 per night via the official website.

Images via official website/lockeliving.com