Rita's pizza spot has moved to a brand-new location 

By Sarah Finnan

October 30, 2020 at 1:20pm

Successfully pulling the wool over everyone's eyes, staff at Rita's managed to up and move a whole restaurant without anyone noticing. And by that, I mean that they moved the contents of one restaurant into a different building at another location... picking up and moving an actual building would likely land them their own Disney movie though so something to keep in mind for the future lads.

Confirming that they're now operating from a brand-new location, a post on their website reveals that they haven't moved far and are in fact, only a minute down the road from where they previously were.

Documenting the move over on their Instagram, it looks they have things well under control thanks to the help of some very sound neighbours.

Can’t beat it straight from the fire 🙏

Still to be found in Ranelagh, just follow the fresh pizza smell and you should find them without much hassle. If that method of navigation doesn't appeal to you, just punch in 'Elmwood Ave Lower' and off you trot.

Pizza for dinner it is then.

Header image via Instagram/Rita's Ranelagh

READ NEXT: There’s a ‘cosmic taco’ pop-up coming to Dublin next week and it sounds out of this world

