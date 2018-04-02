Gardaí Are Investigating Robbery And Stabbing Of Woman In South Dublin

Gardaí in South Dublin are currently investigating an attempted robbery which occurred in Mill Park on Good Friday.

The Clondalkin attack happened at around 10pm when a woman in her 30s was approached by one male who tried to take her handbag.

The man also left the woman with stab wounds to her hand and leg during the attack and she was taken to Tallaght Hospital.

No arrests have been made as of yet and Gardaí are appealing to witnesses or anyone who may have been in that location between 9.30pm and 10.30pm to contact their local Garda station with any information.