Robbie Keane calls on public to send 'as many birthday cards as possible' to Dublin fan

Robbie Keane has asked the public to send 'as many birthday cards as possible' to a Dubliner who has been going through a hard time recently.

Former Ireland captain Robbie Keane has taken to Instagram to call on people to send birthday cards to Philip Walsh who turns 27 on Saturday. The former striker explains that Philip has Down's Syndrome and 'this is a tough time for him as his Dad died suddenly six weeks ago and his Mum is going through chemotherapy.'

Alongside a couple of videos of himself and Philip meeting, Robbie continues: 'Philip has been reading in the paper about people who can't have a birthday party but are getting 100s of cards in the post.

'Philip's birthday wish is to get as many birthday cards as possible. I would really appreciate it if you could spread the word around the nation to send Philip a birthday card and help make his wish come true.

'Philip's family reached out to spread the word and asked if anyone could send him a card it would mean the world to him. Today, I dropped over some birthday cards and an Ireland jersey to Philip. Let's try to make Philip's birthday a special one, and help make his birthday one to remember.'

Robbie concludes by saying 'His family have asked to share his address - 5 Seabury Walk, Malahide, Co.Dublin, K36 AY60'

Not only did Robbie present Philip with an Ireland jersey, he also posted a message to the wrestling fan from the biggest WWE star to come out of Bray, Finn Balor.

Legends, all round. You know what to do, Ireland. Take note of the address above and let's make this a birthday to remember for Philip.