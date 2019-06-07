This 3-in-1 Room To Rent For €750 A Month Is Absolute Madness

We are speechless.

We all know by now, that rent in Dublin has reached a level of complete madness but this place in D3 might take home gold for the most outrageous.

It is the housing equivalent to our beloved 3 in 1 but just not at the same great value.

This bedroom, kitchen and jacks all squeezed into the one little area was going for €750 a month.

PJ summed it up pretty well:

€750 a month to get home after a long day and try to watch Netflix on your fucking washing machine. pic.twitter.com/2ZOpJQF9nW — PJ Gallagher (@pjgallagher) June 7, 2019

Now, in fairness, for someone as lazy as me this could actually be ideal but I’ll let you decide if this is what you’d like to call home.

The worst part is, that someone has now agreed to rent this which really sums up where we’re at.