RTÉ's Lovely Tribute To The Dubliners Is Tonight's Must-See TV

Craic agus ceol aplenty...

In March 1987, a special edition of The Late Late Show honoured 25 years of The Dubliners, one of Irish music's finest exports. 

Acts such as Christy Moore, U2, Jim McCann and the Pogues joined Gay Byrne and the lads themselves for two hours of craic agus ceol as stories were told, tunes were played the power of Irish music was celebrated. 

Tonight, 30 years later, Ryan Tubridy will bring us all back to that famous night in Irish television as a new generation of fans get to take it all in. Surviving Dubliner John Sheahan will also be telling Ryan about how much that night meant to him and his bandmates. 

If you're any way into Irish music it sounds like the perfect excuse to stay in ahead of New Year's weekend. 

The Late Late Show: Dubliners Tribute - 30 Years On gets underway at 9.30pm tonight on RTÉ One.

