Ssssh... A brand new 'Secret Garden' has opened behind this Dublin restaurant

The outdoor dining scene in Dublin is taking off and we're here for it.

With restaurants having to think creatively in order to serve their customers safely, alfresco dining is the new M.O.

The latest addition to the Dublin restaurant scene is a funky, summery, outdoor space serving delicious food and cocktails against a backdrop of Subset art.

The Saba Secret Garden has just opened at 22 Upper Baggot Street and seats 40 guests with all distance guidelines in place.

The space is adorned with Italian furniture, blended with some traditional church pews, festoon lighting and graffiti artwork by Subset.

Commenting on the opening, owner Paul Cadden said:

‘I love the street scene of Thailand, so it's fantastic to have this beautiful space to offer alfresco dining to our guests. We lost 40% seating capacity in the restaurant due to Covid guidelines, so this new addition will help keep jobs in the business and bring a different, exciting element to the Saba experience. We are looking forward to welcoming our guests to the Saba Secret garden over the coming weeks.’

Some of our must-trys on the menu include the ‘Sundried Pork’ marinated with palm sugar, soy sauce and white sesame seeds on a spicy papaya salad, and the 'Life's a Beach' cocktail with vodka, fresh fruit, ginger liqueur and Aloe vera.

The Secret Garden will open six days a week (closed Mondays) from 12pm for lunch serving food all day until late. Book your spot here.

Read next: The incredibly honest story behind this Dublin butchers is a timely reminder to support Irish business