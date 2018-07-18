PIC: Dublin Shop Charging Ridiculous Amount For Salad And A Coffee

"You can fly to London and have change for 2 cheeseburgers for the same price as a salad and coffee in Dublin."

The boom is back according to Harry Edwards on Twitter.

Some say, it never went away in the first place.

We've came across places in Dublin that serve two pints for nearly €20 or who charge an insane amount for two pints of cordial but being able to actually physically get flights to another country cheaper than buying a salad and a coffee is ridiculous.

Harry Edwards was not happy with the price she had to pay at Sprout & Co at 81B Campshires, Sir John Rogerson's Quay, Dublin 2.

Edwards said that:

The coffee and the salad came to €14.45 while the flight to London came in at a very reasonable €11.

Now, in saying this, she would want to be getting some very cheap cheeseburgers for the spare change of €3.45.

But we're all for a cheap trip to London.

