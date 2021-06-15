Sandymount village to be pedestrianised 24/7 through July and August

Dublin City Council have confirmed that the east side of Sandymount village will be pedestrianised on a 24-hour basis throughout July and August.

In a statement issued today, DCC said that it is 'pleased to announce that it will be proceeding with plans to pedestrianise the eastern side of Sandymount Village on a 24 hour basis for July and August, commencing from July 3.'

The statement went on to say that 'Councillors were briefed on the plans yesterday during a special information session. This initiative is part of a wider programme led by the Office of City Recovery. Dublin City Council received requests from a number of local businesses and the Sandymount and Merrion Residents Association regarding facilitating outdoor dining on Sandymount Green in July and August by making an area traffic-free on one side of the Green.'

926 people took part in the online consultation and 94% of respondents said they supported the proposal. DCC added that 'Emergency access will still be allowed at all times. A loading area will be provided as well as the relocation of the two disabled parking spaces and the provision of additional disabled parking space nearby. Additional bike parking will also be provided. There will be a reduction of five parking spaces.'

