Santa Claus is coming to Arnotts in Dublin this weekend

The arrival of Santa Claus at Arnotts is a date that all Christmas-lovers in the capital keenly circle in their diaries every year.

And there won't be long to wait for Mr Claus' arrival as Arnotts have announced the date and time of Santa's annual residency at the city centre store.

Santa Claus' sleigh is due to land at Arnotts on Sunday, November 17 at approximately 2pm.

A huge crowd is expected at the shop to catch a glimpse of Father Christmas, who will be chaperoned this year by entrepreneur and public figure Aoibhín Garrihy and Freya McEvoy (6) of County Waterford.

Join us for a fantastically fun filled afternoon this Sunday, November 17th, at 2pm as Santa will be sleighing into town to take up residency in our grotto until Christmas Eve!

To discover more about times and ticketing, click here: https://t.co/scTUtw3RYJ pic.twitter.com/O1FhxdH4qP — Arnotts (@ArnottsDublin) November 15, 2019

"Going to meet Santa as a child was one of the highlights of the year for me, it was always a tradition in our house! I have so many memories of writing my wish list with my family and going in to see Santa at Arnotts was always the most magical experience," Aoibhín said, via DublinTown.ie.

All proceeds from families' donations to Santa's grotto will be given directly to Saint Vincent de Paul. Families are asked to make a voluntary donation of €10 per family.

There are many other events taking place in Arnotts over the festive period, including the return of the 'Arnotts Postal Parade' which will happen every Saturday and Sunday in December, as well as December 23 and Christmas Eve.

