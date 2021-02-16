Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Saoirse Ronan's favourite Dublin nail bar is hosting a virtual night out' this month

By Sarah Finnan

February 16, 2021 at 1:28pm

Share:

Clearly missing 'normal' life (we've forgotten what 'normal life' even is at this point), Tropical Popical has come up with a 2021-friendly alternative. Taking to social media to put out their 'save the date' so to speak, the team tweeted to say:

"Ok. We thought we'd be back having real life lols by now. But as we're not we're succumbing to having a ball on the www. Save the 26th Feb for a TropPop night out, in.

"Deets incoming, but we can't wait to have a BUZZ again."

Nor can we tbh. It's been far too long.

What's the Saoirse Ronan connection you ask? It all dates back to 2016 when the actress appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Speaking to the chat show host about where she was when she found out she'd been nominated for a Golden Globe, it turns out she was in with the TropPop gang at the time and, well, we'll let her tell it.

Header image via Instagram/Tropical Popical 

 

READ NEXT: There’s free pizza in Dublin for anyone called Jessica or Jasper this week

Share:

Latest articles

Local dumpling restaurant creates tasty recipe book to fundraise for frontline staff

Netflix have added 10 very varied movies to their library today

WATCH: Powerful ad serves as stark reminder of the plight of homelessness in Ireland

There's free pizza in Dublin for anyone called Jessica or Jasper this week

You may also love

Dublin deli teaming up with popular Firehouse Bakery to keep us all in bread

Powercut Clothing to match sales and donate clothing to Dublin Simon Community this week

Delicious new Chinese restaurant opens up in Bray

You can get a free coffee with your pancake order at this popular Dublin spot tomorrow

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.