School Of Rock: The Musical dates confirmed for Ireland for 2021

Tickets go on sale this Friday.

Released in 2003, Jack Black's comedy School of Rock wasn't THAT much of a box office hit, but it has certainly left a lasting legacy, from the TV series adaptation, to the long-mooted (and much-desired) sequel, as well as the stage musical version, adapted by none other than Andrew Lloyd Webber, which has proven to be a hit in Broadway and the West End.

Fans of the movie/musical will be happy to hear that the show is coming to Ireland next year, with dates confirmed at the Bord Gais Theatre in Dublin from Tuesday, June 29 to Saturday, July 3.

As the producers themselves put it it, this is what you should expect from the musical:

"School of Rock is the global hit musical based on the iconic movie starring Jack Black. Wannabe rock star Dewey Finn is cast out by his dive-bar bandmates and finds himself in desperate need of cash. Posing as a substitute music teacher at an elite prep school, he exposes his students to the rock gods he idolises, transforming them into a mind-blowing rock band.

"While teaching these pint-sized prodigies what it means to truly rock out, Dewey falls for the school’s beautiful, but uptight headmistress, Miss Mullins, helping her rediscover the wild child within. But, will they all find redemption at the battle of the bands?

"Featuring 14 new songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber, all the original songs from the movie, and a band of insanely talented kids that play live every show, School of Rock will warm your heart and blow you away in equal measure."

Tickets go on sale from usual online outlets on Friday, December 4 at 9am, with prices starting at €21.

READ NEXT: Beauty & The Beast: The Musical dates confirmed in Ireland for Summer 2021