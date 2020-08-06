Seven vegan-friendly desserts to try when the cravings kick in

Following a plant-based diet has never been easier, particularly in a place like Dublin where new vegan-friendly places pop up on the regular... many of which serve up some of the best desserts the city has to offer.

Thankfully people have come to learn that vegan food does not just equal soggy lettuce leaves and loads of places, be they completely vegan or otherwise, now have a range of tasty vegan treats on the menu as well. Below you'll find seven suggestions for when the cravings hit - one for each day of the week, wink wink.

Cornucopia

One of my fave vegan/veggie-friendly restaurants in the city, Cornucopia is probably better known for their whopper salad and lunch options. But don't be fooled, their desserts and sweet treats are just as good.

Vegan Tiramisu gets a big YES from me.

Wild Sage Bakery

Operating between Tralee and Dublin at the moment, you'll need to order your goods from Wild Sage Bakery in advance but boy is it worth it. Go all out and opt for the pastry box - too tasty to pass up (collection is from Cornucopia on Wicklow Street so may as well pick up something from them too while you're there).

Buttercream Dream

One of the country's first vegan cake pop-ups, these guys know how to nail vegan treats. Always coming up with tasty new flavours, their latest creation is a raspberry ripple cupcake that is making me foam at the mouth just thinking about it.

Bread 41

A Lovin team favourite, Bread 41 has just upped their game yet again by coming out with a brand-new vegan range. Launching this Sunday, options include a vegan croissant, pain au chocolate and morning bun.

All hand-cut, rolled and baked over a three-day period.

Oh Happy Treats

Run by Aisling Tuck, Oh Happy Treats delivers vegan goodies to several different cafes around Dublin including Wilde & Green, Grindstone, Pepper Laine, Kerb, Shoe Lane, The Lo-Cal Kitchen, The Wooden Spoon and Evolve Eatery. Along with The Fat Fox and Eleven Deli in Greystones.

What can I say? Vegan-friendly cookies are always a good idea.

Veginity

Fusing global gourmet flavours with quality plant-based ingredients, Veginity challenges the perception that good food must include meat (or any animal products for that matter).

Mexican inspired churros are the next best thing to a trip away.

Póg

Calling into Póg and not getting the pancakes would be a crime against humanity in my opinion. Not to be dramatic, but they're extremely good and you can't ever go wrong with pancakes - especially given their seemingly endless list of toppings.

Brunch has never looked or tasted so good.

Any other vegan-friendly places that deserve a special shout out? New dessert recommendations are always most welcome.

Header image via Instagram/Oh Happy Treats/Bread 41