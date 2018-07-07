Dublin

A Seven-Vehicle Collision Has Taken Place On The M50

Gardaí have issued a traffic alert...

Garda

The Gardaí have issued a traffic alert after a seven-vehicle collision occurred on the M50 this afternoon.

The crash happened between junction 16 (Loughlinstown) and junction 17 (Shankill) southbound.

There are now long delays as a result.

M50 traffic collision
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

