A Seven-Vehicle Collision Has Taken Place On The M50

The Gardaí have issued a traffic alert after a seven-vehicle collision occurred on the M50 this afternoon.

The crash happened between junction 16 (Loughlinstown) and junction 17 (Shankill) southbound.

Dublin Traffic Alert: 7 vehicle collision on the M50 s/bound

between Jct 16 and 17. Expect delays pic.twitter.com/WzcstjFHUY — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 7, 2018

There are now long delays as a result.

We were targeted by Bloggers Unveiled last week, here's what it feels like... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here