A Seven-Vehicle Collision Has Taken Place On The M50
Gardaí have issued a traffic alert...
The Gardaí have issued a traffic alert after a seven-vehicle collision occurred on the M50 this afternoon.
The crash happened between junction 16 (Loughlinstown) and junction 17 (Shankill) southbound.
Dublin Traffic Alert: 7 vehicle collision on the M50 s/bound— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 7, 2018
between Jct 16 and 17. Expect delays pic.twitter.com/WzcstjFHUY
There are now long delays as a result.
#DUBLIN Collision on M50 southbound. Long delays. More here: https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) July 7, 2018
Comments