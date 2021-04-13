Sheamus shouts out Dublin area in post to his 7.6 million social following

By James Fenton

April 13, 2021 at 5:42pm

Sheamus shouts out Dublin area in post to his 7.6 million social following

You can take the man out of Cabra but you can't take Cabra out of the man, no matter how much you clothesline or drop kick him.

Stephen Farrelly, AKA Sheamus, is now one of Cabra's most famous sons and after his most recent achievement he was sure to remind everyone of where he came from. After defeating Riddle to win the United States Championship for the third time at Wrestlemania over the weekend, the Dubliner has been basking in his success online.

One of the most followed wrestlers on social media, Sheamus took to his platforms today to post a few celebratory pictures along with the caption 'A ginger fella from Cabra, North Dublin is WWE United States Champion. Enjoy yourself. It’s a celebration.'

4.8 million followers on Twitter along with 2.8 are now under no illusions as to where the journey began for the 6 ft 3 in champion. Let's hope he gets to bring his shiny accessory back to Dublin 7 sooner rather than later.

