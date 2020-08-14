Six Luas stops will be closed this weekend with replacement bus services in place

Luas has confirmed that there will be no services on the red line between the Blackhorse and Heuston stops for the duration of this weekend.

On Saturday, August 15 and Sunday, August 16 the six stops between Blackhorse and Heuston will be closed due to works on the red line. They are as follows:

Drimnagh

Goldenbridge

Suir Road

Rialto

Fatima

James's

Therefore, trams will on the red line will only run between Tallaght/Saggart and Blackhorse and between Heuston and The Point.

🔴 Red Line Customers travelling this Sat & Sun:

⚠️No trams running Blackhorse - Heuston

🚍Replacement buses running in the area every 15 mins with restrictions

🎟️Valid #Luas ticket required for travel

No trams running Blackhorse - Heuston. Replacement buses running in the area every 15 mins with restrictions. Valid Luas ticket required for travel. Please allow extra time to travel.

As well as that, trams will not be going to Connolly Luas stop for the duration of the works. Passengers are advised to 'use Busáras Luas stop to access Connolly Train Station, a three-minute walk away.'

Replacement bus services will be serving the affected stops every fifteen minutes. All of the details you need are outlined by Luas below:

Customers travelling Eastbound between Blackhorse and Heuston:

Due to limited bus set down areas, the Eastbound replacement bus service will serve Blackhorse, Suir Road, James’, and Heuston only.

Customers travelling from Drimnagh Eastbound towards the City should either walk to Blackhorse Luas Stop (a 7-minute walk away) or take the Westbound replacement bus one stop back to Blackhorse. Here you can take the Eastbound replacement bus for onward travel to Heuston.

Customers travelling from Goldenbridge Luas Stop Eastbound towards the City should go to Suir Road Luas Stop (a 5-minute walk away), where the replacement bus service will be available to take you to James’ and Heuston.

From Rialto Luas Stop, customers should go to Suir Road Luas Stop (an 8-minute walk away) to take the replacement bus to Heuston.

From Fatima Luas Stop, customers should go to James’ Luas Stop (a 12-minute walk away) to take the replacement bus to Heuston.

Customers travelling Westbound between Heuston and Blackhorse:

The Westbound replacement bus service will serve Heuston, James’, Suir Road, Goldenbridge, Drimnagh, and Blackhorse.

From Rialto Luas Stop, customers should go to Suir Road Luas Stop (an 8-minute walk away) to take the replacement bus.

From Fatima Luas Stop, customers should go to James’ Luas Stop (a 12-minute walk away) to take the replacement bus.

The Red Line will run as normal from first tram on Monday, August 17. This service change is required to facilitate essential track works at Steeven’s Lane near Heuston Luas stop.

