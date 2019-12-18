Seven City Centre Pubs To Swing Into For A Christmas Eve Drink

With the big day on the horizon, hopefully you'll have everything wrapped up at this stage. Literally and figuratively of course.

If you are running into town on Christmas Eve to pick up your last few bits, it would be fairly rude not to wet your whistle before heading back home. As always on the 24th, some spots won't be opening at all and others will be closing early.

The following city centre pubs have confirmed to us that they will be open on the day and they're all handily located near the main shopping streets.

Take your pick.

1. Doheny & Nesbitt

The Baggot Street spot has been a Christmas Eve favourite for years. It has a strong base of regulars but is always welcoming to first-time visitors. Take note that it will shut up shop at 6pm.

2. Mulligan's

Another city centre spot for a Christmas Eve drink. The Poolbeg Street pub pours one of the best pints of Guinness in the city and is the ideal spot to warm up before trekking home for the holidays.

3. Grand Central Hotel

Over on the corner of Lower Abbey Street and O'Connell Street, the Grand Central Hotel has a cosy atmosphere is is primely located near Luas stops meaning it won't be too much of an effort to get home.

4. The Oval

Further up on Middle Abbey Street, this historic spot will be open until 7pm, serving all the winter warmers you need after your last-minute shopping.

6. O'Neill's

Right next to the Molly Malone statues lies this popular Dublin pub with enough nooks and crannies to settle into for the afternoon.

7. Sinnott's

Famed for being one of Dublin's best places to watch sport, Sinnotts sits in the same building as the St. Stephen's Green Shopping Centre, making it the perfect spot for a post-shopping drink.

