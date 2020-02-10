Close

  • Snow to fall in Dublin later today with two weather warnings in place

Snow to fall in Dublin later today with two weather warnings in place

By Darragh Murphy

February 10, 2020 at 10:47am

Dublin is expected to experience some snow and sleet over the next couple of days.

A Status Yellow snow/ice warning is in place for the whole country until midnight on Tuesday night and while most of the wintry showers will fall in the west and north of Ireland, Dublin is also set to get some snowfall.

Met Eireann has stated that sleet or snow is likely in the capital later this afternoon.

The Dublin forecast for Monday reads: "Frost in sheltered areas at first. Cold and windy today with strong and very squally westerly winds. There will be a mix of sunny spells and heavy rain and hail showers, some falls of sleet or snow likely in the heavier showers especially later today. Some thundery downpours possible also and local flooding. Highest afternoon temperatures of just 4 or 5 degrees, but feeling colder due to significant wind chill factor.

"Cold and very windy tonight, but frost and icy patches developing in spite of the wind with temperatures of around zero Celsius. There will be clear periods and scattered sleet and snow showers with snow lying in places."

A Status Yellow wind warning is also in place for Ireland until 8pm on Monday night and windy, cold conditions are set to continue into Tuesday.

Tuesday's forecast for Dublin reads: "Cold and very windy with sunny spells and scattered heavy rain, hail sleet and snow showers at times during the day. Strong to gale force and squally westerly winds and afternoon temperatures of 3 or 4 degrees Celsius."

