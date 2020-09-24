Someone has painted a 'Saint Síoda' mural and it's making us tear up all over again 

News of Síoda's passing broke over the weekend and to say that it's all been downhill since then would be a bit of an understatement. Confirmed by Michael D at the end of a recent newsletter from the Áras, Síoda is survived by her master, Sabina and her best pal Bród.

Grieving the loss the same way they would if were a much-loved family pet, tributes have been flooding in for Síoda all week with people sharing photos of their own doggos in the hopes of providing some comfort to Miggeldy. And a brand-new mural has just popped up in Dublin in her honour.

A masterpiece created by High King Jack (as his name is on insta), the colourful mural shows Síoda in all glory alongside the words 'Naomh Síoda, Madra na hÉireann'. Painted on the banks of the Dodder at Ringsend, the mural shows Síoda with what looks like a glowing halo above her head. Yep, here come the waterworks.

Saying that he got started on it as soon as he heard the news, the creation took three full days to complete. Only taking up painting since lockdown ended, it's clear the UCD student has an eye for it.

Speaking to Lovin Dublin, he said:

'I was looking for bits to do with my time during lockdown since my J1 was cancelled. A few of my friends were into graffiti so I thought I'd give it a go. When I heard the news about Síoda, I thought if anyone should get a mural, it's her.'

Adding that he 'hopes himself gets to see it', it's a gorgeous tribute to one of the country's favourite mascots.

Header image via Instagram/High King Jack