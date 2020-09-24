Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Someone has painted a 'Saint Síoda' mural and it's making us tear up all over again 

By Sarah Finnan

September 24, 2020 at 12:01pm

Share:

News of Síoda's passing broke over the weekend and to say that it's all been downhill since then would be a bit of an understatement. Confirmed by Michael D at the end of a recent newsletter from the Áras, Síoda is survived by her master, Sabina and her best pal Bród.

Grieving the loss the same way they would if were a much-loved family pet, tributes have been flooding in for Síoda all week with people sharing photos of their own doggos in the hopes of providing some comfort to Miggeldy. And a brand-new mural has just popped up in Dublin in her honour.

A masterpiece created by High King Jack (as his name is on insta), the colourful mural shows Síoda in all glory alongside the words 'Naomh Síoda, Madra na hÉireann'. Painted on the banks of the Dodder at Ringsend, the mural shows Síoda with what looks like a glowing halo above her head. Yep, here come the waterworks.

Saying that he got started on it as soon as he heard the news, the creation took three full days to complete. Only taking up painting since lockdown ended, it's clear the UCD student has an eye for it.

Speaking to Lovin Dublin, he said:

'I was looking for bits to do with my time during lockdown since my J1 was cancelled. A few of my friends were into graffiti so I thought I'd give it a go. When I heard the news about Síoda, I thought if anyone should get a mural, it's her.'

Adding that he 'hopes himself gets to see it', it's a gorgeous tribute to one of the country's favourite mascots.

Header image via Instagram/High King Jack

READ NEXT: ‘You felt the same as us’ – Rob Kearney pens heartfelt letter to Leinster supporters

Share:

Latest articles

Ireland's first 'smash burger' joint has just opened - and sold out almost immediately

Introducing So.Beer: The non-alcoholic lager made from 100% natural ingredients

These contactless pedestrian buttons are being rolled out around the city

'You felt the same as us' - Rob Kearney pens heartfelt letter to Leinster supporters

You may also love

These contactless pedestrian buttons are being rolled out around the city

The statues outside the Shelbourne Hotel are set to be restored

Dublin Airport proposes to introduce pre-flight Covid tests from next month

Folkster announces closure of its Temple Bar store

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.