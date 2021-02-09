Close

Sprezzatura and Platform Pizza have teamed up to create some DIY Valentines Pizza kits

By James Fenton

February 9, 2021 at 9:48am

The DIY kits will be delivered between Thursday and Sunday and will be available to people living in Dublin, Bray, Greystones and Delgany.

Sprezzatura and Platform Pizza have gotten together for an early Valentines Day hook-up by creating DIY kits that are just perfect for wining and dining at home on February 14.

The two restaurants on either side of the Dublin/Wicklow border announced the collaboration on Monday evening and the one-off kit will be available in either classic or veggie versions. A simple step-by-step guide on how to create two pizzas AND two pasta dishes will be included and the kits will contain the following:

Classic

1 x Goats Cheese Pizza

1 x Margherita Pizza

1 x Fennel Sausage Pappardelle

1 x Cashel Blue Mafaldine

Veggie

2 x Classic Vegan Pizza

1 x Aglio "Drummond House" e Olio "Wicklow" Fettuccine

1 x Tomato & Basil Rigatoni

The classic can also come in a gluten-free version and delivery will take place from Thursday to Sunday of this week between the hours of 11am and 3pm. It will take in the areas of Dublin, Bray, Greystones and Delgany and orders must be placed before 11am for same day delivery.

If you and your significant other, or indeed your housemates or your family, want to get creative this Valentines Day, you can follow this link for more information.

