Sprezzatura has teamed up with another Dublin fave for their latest project 

Two Dublin faves have teamed up for their latest project with the owners behind Sprezzatura and Baste collaborating to bring us their newly-launched at-home meal kit.

Combining the best of both menus, each one complements the other and the resulting box is packed full of delicacies such as stracciatella with charcoal salt, hot smoked Gaucho sausage, fresh pappardelle and oak-smoked beef cheek ragu amongst others.

Running for one weekend and one weekend only, the Sprezzatura x Baste boxes are available for collection or delivery from Friday, November 13 to Sunday, November 15. Designed to feed two people, one box will set you back €50 - a pretty good deal considering how much food you get. Get those orders in people.

Header image via Instagram/Baste BBQ