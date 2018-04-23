Gardaí Appeal For Witnesses After Young Male Stabbed In Temple Bar Square

The stabbing took place in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for witnesses after a young male, reported to be in his 20s by The Journal, was stabbed in the Temple Bar area.

The incident occurred at around 1:20am and is being described as a "serious assult" by Gardaí.

The male in question was rushed to hospital with a stab wound his condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

A man in his 40s has been arrested in relation to the attack and is currently being held at Pearse Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.



If you were out on Saturday night and were in the area, you might be able to help Gardaí.

They are encouraging anyone with information to come forward to Pearse Street Garda Station or to contract them on 01 6669000