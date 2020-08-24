Staff morale at Dublin restaurant boosted by lovely notes from customer

Located out in Mount Merrion, Michael's is a popular choice for hungry locals - particularly if you're in the mood to be a little adventurous. Offering everything from pasta to fish, steak to seafood, their menu is hard to argue with.

Back open for dine-in service since late July, as with other businesses in the hospitality industry, the team has been facing an increasingly challenging set of circumstances. Noting that it can be hard to keep morale up when everything seems a little glum, owner Gaz Smith has thanked customers for their messages of support - sharing several photos of the many lovely notes they've received over the last few weeks.

Taking to Twitter he wrote:

"The past few weeks were quite tough as we navigated having guests back on site and tried to maintain confidence & standards whilst keeping our team motivated and guests pleased.

So it’s so so so lovely to get these notes It boosts the team more than I ever could, thank you x"

Several others echoed the sentiments, responding in the comments that "kindness leads to kindness" and that the praise is "well deserved".

Header image via Instagram/Michael's Dublinn