Swimming ban issued at north Dublin beach due to sewage pollution

Fingal County Council has issued a swimming ban at Loughshinny Beach due to 'visual reports of sewage pollution'.

The temporary 'do not swim' notice was issued by Fingal County Council yesterday and is expected to last for six days. A drainage investigation has started and it's noted that the most likely cause is 'discharge from wastewater network'.

A temporary Do Not Swim Notice has been issued for Loughshinny Beach for 6 days due to visual reports of sewage related material having been confirmed in the bathing area. A drainage investigation has started. A resample will be organised to lift the notice on completion of this pic.twitter.com/4wKXMVE1Nn — FingalCountyCouncil (@Fingalcoco) August 12, 2020

You can keep up to date with activity at Fingal's beaches via this link.

