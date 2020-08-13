Close

Swimming ban issued at north Dublin beach due to sewage pollution

By James Fenton

August 13, 2020 at 11:33am

Fingal County Council has issued a swimming ban at Loughshinny Beach due to 'visual reports of sewage pollution'.

The temporary 'do not swim' notice was issued by Fingal County Council yesterday and is expected to last for six days. A drainage investigation has started and it's noted that the most likely cause is 'discharge from wastewater network'.

You can keep up to date with activity at Fingal's beaches via this link.

