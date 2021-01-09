Temple Bar food market confirms it WILL reopen for business as usual this morning

"We understand these new measures might cause you some inconvenience, however they are in place the safety of you our customers and our traders."

Hoping to clear up any confusion there may be around their reopening, organisers of the popular Temple Bar food market took to social media to confirm that it will be business as usual (or as close as is possible) this morning.

Back as of 10:30am this morning, you can find them at Meeting House Square until 4pm this afternoon.

"Pop by & get fresh veggies, fruits, artisan cheeses, grains & breads."

Also hoping to reassure people that there will be strict safety measures in place, customers are advised to check out the Temple Bar food market website which details a number of different protocols that will be implemented going forward.

For example, visitor numbers will be limited and there will be a one-way system in place with access to the market via East Essex Street. Operating as a grocery store, all purchases must be for takeaway only and contactless payment is preferred.

Anyone planning on visiting the market to pick up food/groceries should follow the HSE guidelines on the use of face masks and gloves. You can find out all the up-to-date information on current Level 5 restrictions here.

Header image via Instagram/Love Temple Bar