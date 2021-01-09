Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Temple Bar food market confirms it WILL reopen for business as usual this morning

By Sarah Finnan

January 9, 2021 at 8:42am

Share:

"We understand these new measures might cause you some inconvenience, however they are in place the safety of you our customers and our traders."

Hoping to clear up any confusion there may be around their reopening, organisers of the popular Temple Bar food market took to social media to confirm that it will be business as usual (or as close as is possible) this morning.

Back as of 10:30am this morning, you can find them at Meeting House Square until 4pm this afternoon.

"Pop by & get fresh veggies, fruits, artisan cheeses, grains & breads."

Also hoping to reassure people that there will be strict safety measures in place, customers are advised to check out the Temple Bar food market website which details a number of different protocols that will be implemented going forward.

For example, visitor numbers will be limited and there will be a one-way system in place with access to the market via East Essex Street. Operating as a grocery store, all purchases must be for takeaway only and contactless payment is preferred.

Anyone planning on visiting the market to pick up food/groceries should follow the HSE guidelines on the use of face masks and gloves. You can find out all the up-to-date information on current Level 5 restrictions here.

Header image via Instagram/Love Temple Bar

READ NEXT: It’s time to dust off this handy ‘5km from home’ tool again

Share:

Latest articles

WATCH: Yesterday was the 11-year anniversary of 'the guy who slipped on the ice' clip

20 Netflix picks that will bring you right back to your childhood 

Gardaí issue 17 fines to motorists visiting Wicklow Mountains from outside 5km limit

WATCH: Irish rappers release gas parody about Dry January

You may also love

The DART is moving to a Saturday schedule on weekdays from Monday

Tributes roll in for 'First Lady of The Olympia' Maureen Grant on her passing

HSE offering free at-home STI test kits until Summer 2021

WATCH: Busker gives stirring rendition of The Auld Triangle while walking down Henry Street

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.