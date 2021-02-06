Close

Temple Bar to get a new 'high-end' whiskey emporium

By Sarah Finnan

February 6, 2021 at 12:24pm

Temple Bar is set to get a brand-new whiskey emporium as plans have been approved for a new "bespoke, high-end" venue that will house the country's largest whiskey collection. 

Plans have been approved for a new "bespoke, high-end" whiskey emporium to be built in Temple Bar. Granted permission by An Bord Pleanála, the decision overturns a previous ruling by Dublin City Council that initially refused the venue planning permission.

Also overruling the recommendation of the appeals board's own inspector, Colin McBride, he didn't believe that Temple Inns Ltd had made a compelling enough case for the proposed additional off-licence/whiskey shop.

However, the board has since gone against his recommendations, giving the go-ahead to the proposal on the grounds that the plans are not for a traditional off-licence but rather a "bespoke, high-end retail, cultural and tourist experience".

RTÉ reports that Temple Inns Ltd has commissioned Drinksology to design the "experiential concept" with the hope being that visitors will be able to relax in the onsite seating area, take in the atmosphere and music from a pianist at the grand piano and of course, sample some of the available whiskeys from the emporium's shop.

