11 Dublin Food Markets That Are Definitely Worth Checking Out

Looking for something out of the ordinary to get you through the winter months?

Look no further than the impressive array of food markets Dublin has to offer...

Here are some of the best and tastiest markets we've found of late. 

Enjoy!

1. Temple Bar Food Market

Open every Saturday 10am - 4:30pm in Meeting House Square, the Temple Bar Market is where you'll find some of Dublin's tastiest dishes. 

The Temple Oyster Bar is there each and every week, and their oysters are particularly heavenly.

Hail, rain or shine this market is open – with maps and names of stalls available on their Facebook page each week.

2. Grand Canal, Mespil Road

Every Thursday from 11:30am-2pm, you will find the loveliest damn food market at Mespil Road along the Grand Canal serving amazing street food.

Personal favourites are Kanum Thai and Falafel Bite – but if you work in the area, make it your mission to get through every stand!

3. Spencer Dock Food Market

You'll find this market every Wednesday at The Art Park from 11.30am-2pm (behind the National Convention Centre, and directly across the street from Spencer Dock) with a rake of food carts offering great lunches for pretty decent prices.

Tuck in to some delicious, healthy and filling bibimbap from Kimchimera, or perhaps the Funghi Speciale from Zero Zero Wood-Fired Pizza. Heaven.

Most places charge between €7 - €9 for a meal, and the range of options is deadly. 

4. Fitzwilliam Square Lunchtime Market

Relatively new to the food market game, Fitzwilliam Square's Food Market kicked off this March, and has been nailing it every Thursday from 11.30am – 2.30pm since. 

Get some of the best onion bhajis Dublin has to offer from Kerala Kitchen, or treat your body right with some fresh and tasty salads from Juice Heads.

There's usually quite a buzz around the place, so it's just the thing to pick you as you begin to face into the weekend!

5. Ravens Rock Road, Sandyford Industrial Estate

Feel you're missing out because your office ain't in town? Think again - Irish food markets have you covered. 

Indulge in the best chicken in town with thanks to Poulet Bonne Femme among heaps of other options - this brilliant market is open every Friday from 11.30am – 2pm.

6. Smithfield Outdoor Food Market 

Smithfield in Irish translates as 'Margadh na Feirme', so it literally has markets flowing through its veins. Or, cobblestones. Whatever...

Regardless, this place is the bomb so you should visit Friday from 11am - 3pm. Here you can purchase one of the best treats Dublin has to offer - a cake from The Cupcake Bloke. Once you try them you won't be able to walk by their stall in Coppinger Row again without getting stuck in.

7. Howth Market

Howth Market has been running for ten years now, and it offers the perfect mix of organic goods alongside delicious meals. 

This little market impressively represents so many different types of cuisines, in such a tiny amount of space; the Malaysian Food Stall, Frank's Germans Sausages and Bart's Belgian Chocolates are all side by side. Astounding.

Crafts and jewellery are regularly on sale from other stalls too, every Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holidays from 9am – 6pm

8. The Station Buildings, Hatch Street Upper

Tucked inside the plaza beside the Old Station Building (formerly Tripod, R.I.P) is a market jampacked with unbelievable food stalls.

This is perfect for anyone who works in and around Dublin 2, with the Iveagh Gardens right next door where you can sit and enjoy your grub. Judging by the long queues and happy customers, The Paella Guys are the ones you need to visit here. Big portions and great prices make for happy tummies all round.

This market is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 4pm.

9. Marlay Park Market

This market is situated in the courtyard of Marlay House with a lovely arrangement of quality food stalls, and a whole host of potential adventures spread across Marlay Park’s 247 acres. The perfect recipe for a big day out!

Dig in to some of the best falafel this side of the world from Taste of Morocco - their tzatziki is made of dreams and happiness.

Open Saturdays from 10am - 4pm and Sundays from 11am - 4pm.

10. Coppinger Row Food Market

Perfect for people watching, while also munching on some of the finest Dublin delicacies - this market runs every Thursday from 11am - 7pm just by Powerscourt Townhouse, and brings a delicious range of foods from all over the globe. 

The market hosts small artisan food producers selling an array of food including Mediterranean and Palestinian delicacies, along with locally and seasonally produced organic fruit and vegetables. 

Go with an empty tummy!

11. People's Park Market, Dun Laoghaire

This impressive food market takes place every Sunday from 11am - 4pm in the People's Park in the heart of Dun Laoghaire, just by the sea.

With a children’s playground nearby in the park, is it very family-friendly indeed - meaning you'll enjoy a cracker of a day out no matter what. While you're there, do yourself a favour and visit to the Truffle Fairy

You may never want to leave...

READ NEXT: The Dublin Christmas Flea Market Is Coming Back Next Month

