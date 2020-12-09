Close

The Bernard Shaw has a new coffee kiosk and it looks toasty

By Sarah Finnan

December 9, 2020 at 3:01pm

Forced to close yesterday due to damage to their coffee van - caused by some pesky "unexpected visitors" - 3fe is back up and running at The Bernard Shaw with a new coffee kiosk. 

Promising customers that they'd return with some "big news" today, the team made good on that promise, this morning revealing that they've upgraded from coffee van to coffee kiosk.

Sharing a look at the cosy new setup, they're still to be found out in Phibsboro... though this time they're inside The Bernard Shaw as opposed to parked up outside it.

Order outside at the hatch window, throw on yer mask, head inside and collect your cuppa. Simples.

Their new permanent home at the Bernard Shaw, the coffee kiosk will be open seven days a week from 8:30am to 4pm.

