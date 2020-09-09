Parnell Street's most popular dive bar reopens today 

Love is in the air as Parnell Street's most popular dive bar, The Big Romance, reopens to the public today.

A vinyl bar serving up various craft beers, cocktails and great music, The Big Romance has teamed up with the guys at 147 Deli to allow them to reopen. Teasing that something tasty was in the works a couple of days ago, they shared the below photo simply writing 'TBR x 147 Deli'.

Not much to go off but now we have the scoop. Back in business as of today, lots of tireless work has gone into making sure their new layout is up to scratch. Sharing a look at their gorgey new snugs, the team said that they are very excited to welcome locals back inside.

Numbers will be capped at six people per table (from a max of three different households), while masks will be required when entering/exiting/moving around the building.

Closed Mondays, The Big Romance is open every other day of the week: 4-11:30pm on weekdays and 1pm-11:30pm on Saturdays and Sundays. With many loyal customers eager to call in for a visit, the place is sure to be very busy so make sure to pre-book on their website ahead of time. Also known for their weekend jazz nights, organisers have yet to confirm when live music will make a return but let's hope it's v soon.

